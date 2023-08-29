Hollybound Version 1.2: The Balancing Act Update!

Statistically speaking, you should enjoy this update.
- Added stats in the character select menu
- Balanced radiation requirements in many levels
-- Modified Rocky River, Casa Della Pasta, and Town Center
- Fixed tutorial for controllers (again)
- Fixed a graphical error in Wayfield High
- Made Meatboss scarier
- Added a red glow to bosses
- Town Center is now rainier
- Big Oppling now obeys the laws of physics
- Big Oppling is now faster
- Gameplay text scrolls faster
- Made the loading screen look nicer
- Added a teaser for upcoming content for those who have completed the game...
Special thanks to Someguythatexists for the helpful feedback. It positively influenced this update as well as the previous one.
Enjoy, and keep Hollybounding! More to come in the future!
Changed files in this update