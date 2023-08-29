Hollybound Version 1.2: The Balancing Act Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12055200 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 04:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Statistically speaking, you should enjoy this update.

Added stats in the character select menu

Balanced radiation requirements in many levels

-- Modified Rocky River, Casa Della Pasta, and Town Center Fixed tutorial for controllers (again)

Fixed a graphical error in Wayfield High

Made Meatboss scarier

Added a red glow to bosses

Town Center is now rainier

Big Oppling now obeys the laws of physics

Big Oppling is now faster

Gameplay text scrolls faster

Made the loading screen look nicer

Added a teaser for upcoming content for those who have completed the game...

Special thanks to Someguythatexists for the helpful feedback. It positively influenced this update as well as the previous one.

Enjoy, and keep Hollybounding! More to come in the future!