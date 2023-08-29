V0.7 Major Update

Hello everyone, I'm VaMP.

In this update, I'm finally introducing the highly anticipated Endless Mode and three new weapons. Additionally, there are numerous content updates and optimizations. I hope you all enjoy these!

【New Contents】

Unlock Endless Area in Jungle, Desert and Tundra.

Added the game instruction: You can view it in the pause menu.

New Weapon - Alpha Beam: This weapon can fire a special laser beam that reflects between enemies indefinitely until its energy is depleted, causing extensive area damage.

New Weapon - Missile Launcher: It can fire advanced tracking missiles that seek out enemies and explode, causing significant area damage.

New Weapon - Moonbeam: The fan-shaped Moonbeam possesses strong penetrating power and will damage all enemies in its path.

New Mod - Last Stand: The lower your health, the higher your damage. [Check achievement list for acquisition]

Map UI Enhancement: Display advanced mission information.

Added the feature to skip upgrade information pop-up. This feature can be enabled or disabled in the settings menu.

Added two high-score challenge achievements: Greedy Grandmaster & Greedy Deity.

【Numerical Changes】

The critical-related upgrades of Hyper Core were changed to [Purple Upgrades: Weakness Expert] and [Gold Upgrades: Weakness Master].

Added explanations in mods and upgrades regarding their applicability to equipment.

Raptor Drone's flight speed and acceleration increased by 20%, initial explosion radius from 192 to 200.

UAV's base damage reduced from 25 to 20.

Plasma disc: The speed upgrade reduced from 60% to 50%. Fixed issue of Infinite Plasma disc increasing rotation speed and radius.

Purple Weapon Upgrade: Charging.

Purple Weapon Upgrade: Air Cooling (requires the mod [Overcharge] to unlock).

Heat Efficiency Upgrade increased from 20% to 25%, Cooling Upgrade increased from 20% to 25% (requires the mod [Overcharge] to unlock).

Shotgun's impact force increased from 1 to 2, Laser Gun's impact force decreased from 2 to 1.

Rocket Launcher's initial explosion radius increased from 192 to 250, penetration and bounce upgrades now have a level 2 cap.

Weakened initial and upgraded attributes of Guardian.

Melee mod effectiveness range increased by 75%, and can cover Plasma disc's area.

Cluster Bomb, Incendiary Bomb, and Nuclear Bomb's damage gradually increases over time.

Nuclear Bomb's explosion center can instantly kill common enemies, elites and bosses are immune to that but will receive significant damage.

Vulcan's initial range increased by 100%.

Ion Shield now starts with 0.5 seconds of invulnerability.

Dash invulnerability time increased to 0.3 seconds.

Glass Cannon capacity changed to 6, and damage increase changed to 20% per level.

Overload's damage bonus effect is now calculated separately as a multiplication.

Reborn skill can now instantly kill common monsters.

【Adjustments】

The "Equipment Quantity Limit" feature has been moved to the equipment configuration interface, allowing different limits to be set for each configuration.

Mercenary remains now can yield G Crystals.

Elite monsters now drop Large G Crystals, while boss monsters drop Super G Crystals.

Upgrade and Hyper Core interfaces now display player's equipment information.

Added death lens focus effect.

Optimized explosion effect brightness.

The Landing Pod now turns on lights at night to illuminate surroundings.

Changed the sound effect for monster deaths.

【Optimizations】

Optimized blood decal performance.

Optimized damage number performance.

Optimized performance of certain special effects.

【Fixed Issues】

Fixed an issue where the weapon level wasn't displayed in the multiplayer equipment interface.

Fixed navigation error of controllers when clicking the Titan Mech.

Fixed cursor jumping issue in challenge mission interface.

Fixed fire rate display issue in equipment interface.

Max resolution setting now adheres to desktop resolution limit.

Fixed the incorrect cursor issue after looting remains.

Fixed issue where players with auto-shoot enabled can't automatically shoot after respawn.

Fixed certain controller issues.

Fixed the issue where Dash's invulnerability would cancel Ion Shield's invulnerability.

Fixed the issue where penetration would cause extra damage in specific situations.

Fixed the problem where changing key bindings wouldn't sync with the prompts for airdrops and hyper cores.

【Others】

Added photosensitive warning.

During Steam SHMUP Fest on September 26th, we will post another major update. At that time, we will introduce a brand-new combat mechanism. This will allow different equipment to be combined, creating even more powerful ultimate gear. Furthermore, we will continue to develop additional weapon combinations and upgrade options.