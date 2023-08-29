[New build - DEFAULT] 23w35a: Hotfixes

Some more hotfixes, with a focus on fuel and inventory
Improvements:
- Fuel and storage debug data have been improved
Suggestion:
#5062 Furnace compatible with conveyor tubes
Bugfixes:
- #5090 Removing pipe does not impact fuel flow
- pipe angled incorrect linking
- #5113 Debug decal still shows decals after ship unspawn
- #5061 Can pick up input / output of furnace / assembler while crafting
- #5063 Hose cannot connect to another base of the same type
- #5076 Can warp to current system
- #5091 Engine sounds still present when entity is stalled
- #5252 Fuel scoop effect still present on deletion
Thanks for playing!
