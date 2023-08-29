 Skip to content

Starship EVO update for 29 August 2023

[New build - DEFAULT] 23w35a: Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some more hotfixes, with a focus on fuel and inventory

Improvements:

  • Fuel and storage debug data have been improved

Suggestion:
#5062 Furnace compatible with conveyor tubes

Bugfixes:

  • #5090 Removing pipe does not impact fuel flow
    • pipe angled incorrect linking
  • #5113 Debug decal still shows decals after ship unspawn
  • #5061 Can pick up input / output of furnace / assembler while crafting
  • #5063 Hose cannot connect to another base of the same type
  • #5076 Can warp to current system
  • #5091 Engine sounds still present when entity is stalled
  • #5252 Fuel scoop effect still present on deletion

Thanks for playing!

