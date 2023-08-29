Hot fix and Feature update for Battle Splash 2.0 v1.701

Hi everyone,

Time for the next hot fix and feature update for Battle Splash 2.0.

Multithread Fix

This update addresses the degrading and/or weird performance over time while playing for a long time. Should the problem persist, please contact me via Discord and/or through Discussion including full details on how to reproduce the problem.

Team Survival Tweaking

The number of enemy is now capped at a reasonable threshold (around 25 to 30 max) in order to ensure the game's performance. The Money reward also has been changed.

Thank you so much for all the feedback and supports for this game!

Wishing all the bests,

Hung Mai