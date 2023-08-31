Level Editor Update Out Now!

Rusted Moss' initial scope did not include a level editor and we only started thinking about it when the challenge courses became part of the game's scope. While the plans had always been to have the level editor be more on the minimalist side, we're really happy that we are able to expand it a little more with this update! (And on a personal note, it's been great playing the custom levels you all have made. It's a strange and fun feeling to play a game we made on a level we've never seen before!)
OBJECTS
- Grapple ring
- Moving grapple ring
- Moving grapple fae
- Simple buttons and doors
- Elfame elevators
- Ichor
PLATFORMS
- Thin platforms
ENEMIES
- Wheel enemy
- Sniper enemy
MISC
- Decorative sprites
Thanks again for all your support!
