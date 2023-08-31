Level Editor Update Out Now!

Rusted Moss' initial scope did not include a level editor and we only started thinking about it when the challenge courses became part of the game's scope. While the plans had always been to have the level editor be more on the minimalist side, we're really happy that we are able to expand it a little more with this update! (And on a personal note, it's been great playing the custom levels you all have made. It's a strange and fun feeling to play a game we made on a level we've never seen before!)

OBJECTS

Grapple ring

Moving grapple ring

Moving grapple fae

Simple buttons and doors

Elfame elevators

Ichor

PLATFORMS

Thin platforms

ENEMIES

Wheel enemy

Sniper enemy

MISC

Decorative sprites

Thanks again for all your support!

