Patch Notes - Version 1.6 (8/28/2023)

General Changes

**+)** Added a second punish for QUINN **+)** Added tie rounds when both players hit Straight Shot on the same frame **+)** If the players tie when they're both on set point, the game will end in a tie **+)** If only one player is on set point when a tie round occurs, the game will not end and the player who is not on set point will gain a round **+)** Normalized the heights of jump shots across the cast **+)** After executing an action, you can now buffer your next action 6 frames before the current action ends``` **Bug Fixes** ```**+)** Astrid’s punishes will now cause a screen shake on the final hit **+)** Pressing punish during the buildup no long triggers a fail state **+)** Holding backspace/select when the game isn’t paused no longer brings you back to the lobby``` **AJ** _Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_