QUICKDRAW update for 29 August 2023

Patch Notes - Version 1.6 (8/28/2023)

Share · View all patches · Build 12054741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes 


**+)** Added a second punish for QUINN  
**+)** Added tie rounds when both players hit Straight Shot on the same frame  
**+)** If the players tie when they're both on set point, the game will end in a tie  
**+)** If only one player is on set point when a tie round occurs, the game will not end and the player who is not on set point will gain a round  
**+)** Normalized the heights of jump shots across the cast  
**+)** After executing an action, you can now buffer your next action 6 frames before the current action ends```  
**Bug Fixes**  
```**+)** Astrid’s punishes will now cause a screen shake on the final hit  
**+)** Pressing punish during the buildup no long triggers a fail state  
**+)** Holding backspace/select when the game isn’t paused no longer brings you back to the lobby```  
**AJ**  
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_

