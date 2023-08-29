Patch Notes - Version 1.6 (8/28/2023)

General Changes
**+)** Added a second punish for QUINN
**+)** Added tie rounds when both players hit Straight Shot on the same frame
**+)** If the players tie when they're both on set point, the game will end in a tie
**+)** If only one player is on set point when a tie round occurs, the game will not end and the player who is not on set point will gain a round
**+)** Normalized the heights of jump shots across the cast
**+)** After executing an action, you can now buffer your next action 6 frames before the current action ends```
**Bug Fixes**
```**+)** Astrid’s punishes will now cause a screen shake on the final hit
**+)** Pressing punish during the buildup no long triggers a fail state
**+)** Holding backspace/select when the game isn’t paused no longer brings you back to the lobby```
**AJ**
_Game Designer, QUICKDRAW_
