 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Company of Heroes 3 update for 29 August 2023

Hot Fix 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12054696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's hot fix includes the release of AMD FSR support, fixes to several crashes and a small change to unit selection.

NEW FEATURE

AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR)

Today we are introducing AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) which helps boost framerates and deliver higher-quality, higher-resolution experiences for AMD cards.

CHANGES & FIXES

  • Improved support for older versions of Windows 10.
  • Fixed several crashes with DirectX 12
  • Adjusted the selection box from 1 to 3 on all faction's HMGs

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1677281 Depot 1677281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link