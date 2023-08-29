Hot Fix 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12054696 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 17:06:13 UTC by Wendy

Today's hot fix includes the release of AMD FSR support, fixes to several crashes and a small change to unit selection.

NEW FEATURE

AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR)

Today we are introducing AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) which helps boost framerates and deliver higher-quality, higher-resolution experiences for AMD cards.

CHANGES & FIXES