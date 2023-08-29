Hot Fix 1.2.4

Today's hot fix includes the release of AMD FSR support, fixes to several crashes and a small change to unit selection.
NEW FEATURE
AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR)
Today we are introducing AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) which helps boost framerates and deliver higher-quality, higher-resolution experiences for AMD cards.
CHANGES & FIXES
- Improved support for older versions of Windows 10.
- Fixed several crashes with DirectX 12
- Adjusted the selection box from 1 to 3 on all faction's HMGs
Changed files in this update