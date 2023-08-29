 Skip to content

Beneath Oresa update for 29 August 2023

0.7.9 & 0.7.10

Share · View all patches · Build 12054689 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the Counterattack mechanic wouldn’t trigger because the foe with the strongest melee attack would be killed before playing
  • Fixed shaders issues caused by an engine update
  • Fixed a couple of crashes related to UI
  • Fixed a couple of crashes related to loading/unloading elements
  • Fixed a UI issue where the Counterattack component was desynchronized with the game state and not showing the proper number of charges
  • Fixed a rare UI issue where removing Jokan Virus cards in deck would not proportionally decrease his Fury score
  • Fixed an issue where the Heavy mechanic wouldn’t properly behave on card inserted into the deck during the fight
  • Fixed a UI issue where floating damage score would wrap when showing values with 3 or more digits

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1803401 Depot 1803401
  • Loading history…
