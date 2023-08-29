0.7.9 & 0.7.10

Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the Counterattack mechanic wouldn’t trigger because the foe with the strongest melee attack would be killed before playing
- Fixed shaders issues caused by an engine update
- Fixed a couple of crashes related to UI
- Fixed a couple of crashes related to loading/unloading elements
- Fixed a UI issue where the Counterattack component was desynchronized with the game state and not showing the proper number of charges
- Fixed a rare UI issue where removing Jokan Virus cards in deck would not proportionally decrease his Fury score
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy mechanic wouldn’t properly behave on card inserted into the deck during the fight
- Fixed a UI issue where floating damage score would wrap when showing values with 3 or more digits
Changed files in this update