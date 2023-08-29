New Graphical Update!

Wyrmicide has a new, more cohesive and performative look! The new art direction is immediately noticeable in the new splash screen. An overhaul of the arenas is also underway, and the Forest has receive a massive facelift. Let me know what you think of the changes and of any bugs you find here or on our Discord server. Thank you for playing Wyrmicide!
