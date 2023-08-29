 Skip to content

Wyrmicide update for 29 August 2023

New Graphical Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12054582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wyrmicide has a new, more cohesive and performative look! The new art direction is immediately noticeable in the new splash screen. An overhaul of the arenas is also underway, and the Forest has receive a massive facelift. Let me know what you think of the changes and of any bugs you find here or on our Discord server. Thank you for playing Wyrmicide!

