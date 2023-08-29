Version 1.2 Update

Bug Fixes/Minor Patches
- Fixed bug that would lock some of the vehicle's buttons and levers in the first crevice.
- Fixed an error with some text.
Gameplay Updates
- Your on-board navigational AI always provides helpful advice.
