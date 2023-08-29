 Skip to content

Sender update for 29 August 2023

Version 1.2 Update

Version 1.2 Update

Build 12054428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes/Minor Patches

  • Fixed bug that would lock some of the vehicle's buttons and levers in the first crevice.
  • Fixed an error with some text.

Gameplay Updates

  • Your on-board navigational AI always provides helpful advice.

