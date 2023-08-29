 Skip to content

G-Scramble update for 29 August 2023

Patch note 8/29

Share · View all patches · Build 12054222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Version string can now be displayed on the config screen.
  • Fixed a bug that the mouse cursor moves by itself
  • Fixed a bug that the window now fits within the screen size

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2515791
  • Loading history…
