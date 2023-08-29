 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 29 August 2023

Patch note 1.0.5.76

Patch note 1.0.5.76

Build 12054171

  • Version string can now be displayed on the config screen of built games.
  • Fixed a bug that the mouse cursor moves by itself in built games.
  • Fixed a bug that the window now fits within the screen size
  • Fixed a bug that caused incorrect focus when switching level tabs in the player's weapon edit

