- Version string can now be displayed on the config screen of built games.
- Fixed a bug that the mouse cursor moves by itself in built games.
- Fixed a bug that the window now fits within the screen size
- Fixed a bug that caused incorrect focus when switching level tabs in the player's weapon edit
Shooting Game Builder update for 29 August 2023
Patch note 1.0.5.76
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update