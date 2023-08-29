Update 2c - Minor Fixes and Balance Update - Released!

This is a small patch addressing a few bugs, as well as a few minor balance tweaks. Enjoy! :)

If you want to read more about the enormous patch that was just released on Saturday, click here.

Check out the change log for all the juicy bits, and if you find a bug, don't forget to report it on Discord or the Steam Forums. :)

Miscellaneous Changes

Trash burners now release or store 5 units of energy per tick, but the ticks are now 5 times longer. This fixes an issue where burners would cause too many particles to generate late-game.

All chest open costs now reduced by 50%. (Note, already existing chests will still have their old opening costs)

Temporarily disabled Twitch integration due to new API changes.

Bug Fixes