Update 2c - Minor Fixes and Balance Update - Released!

This is a small patch addressing a few bugs, as well as a few minor balance tweaks. Enjoy! :)
If you want to read more about the enormous patch that was just released on Saturday, click here.
Check out the change log for all the juicy bits
Update 2c Change Log
Miscellaneous Changes
- Trash burners now release or store 5 units of energy per tick, but the ticks are now 5 times longer. This fixes an issue where burners would cause too many particles to generate late-game.
- All chest open costs now reduced by 50%. (Note, already existing chests will still have their old opening costs)
- Temporarily disabled Twitch integration due to new API changes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a few goals not progressing.
- Fixed a resource loading issue in the engine that caused problems with some localization mods.
- Fixed missing localization tag for the comet spell cost perk.
- Updated many aspects of the Java JRE and engine to reduce some hanging that can happen for specific configurations.
- Changed all .wav sound effects to .ogg to fix an additional hanging issue some users were experiencing.
