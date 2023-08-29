 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 29 August 2023

Update notes 8/28b

Share · View all patches · Build 12054094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapon types:

Standard(this was all weapons before this update)
Swift(attack faster, deal less damage)
Heavy (attack slower, deal more damage)

all weapon types have equal DPS.

All dungeon weapons are Standard
All Fishing items are Swift
The "Guild Sword" is Heavy
The "Knight Sword" is Heavy
The "Bone Club" is Heavy

New items:
"Wooden Club" (Heavy)
"Forest Club" (Heavy)
"Cactus Club" (Heavy)
"Ice Club" (Heavy)

All items that are currently in your safe file will remain Standard.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2422591 Depot 2422591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link