Update notes 8/28b

Build 12054094 · Last edited 29 August 2023

Weapon types:

Standard(this was all weapons before this update)

Swift(attack faster, deal less damage)

Heavy (attack slower, deal more damage)

all weapon types have equal DPS.

All dungeon weapons are Standard

All Fishing items are Swift

The "Guild Sword" is Heavy

The "Knight Sword" is Heavy

The "Bone Club" is Heavy

New items:

"Wooden Club" (Heavy)

"Forest Club" (Heavy)

"Cactus Club" (Heavy)

"Ice Club" (Heavy)

All items that are currently in your safe file will remain Standard.