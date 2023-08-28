 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 28 August 2023

Windows Build 547 - Explosive Charles Run update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The starting line of Charles Run has 24 players now, an explosive trick up its sleeve, and some danger lurking on the upper deck.

