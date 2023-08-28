Hey there,

We've just released a new update packed with exciting features:

We've added 6 new levels, which are currently labeled as "beta" since they haven't undergone extensive testing. These fresh levels introduce a range of blocky challenges that are sure to keep you entertained 🙂

Introducing a unique addition to our starting deck – the "gem" card. This card guarantees you an extra gem, even in cases where you might lose or decide to exit a level. Classified as "very rare," this card could prove to be a valuable asset for gem farming.

Our latest enhancement is the revamped Upgrade Screen. Now equipped with 5 distinct tabs, it provides a much smoother navigation experience. We've also incorporated a new information panel for upgrades, delivering more comprehensive details about each upgrade's benefits.

Our upgraded upgrade system brings a change: some upgrades are initially locked and only become accessible after triumphing over specific levels or modes. We've streamlined the upgrade tiers by removing some extras that had the potential to disrupt the game's balance.

Responding to player feedback, we've temporarily removed the Tunneler Boss due to identified bugs. We're committed to rectifying these issues and will reintroduce the Tunneler Boss once they're resolved.

Bug alert! We've successfully fixed the bug related to noise reduction/halved disasters.

For those who crave speed, you'll be thrilled to know that we've doubled the spinning speed of the Lazer.

We've revamped the color schemes of blocks for crystals, orbs, and traps. These blocks are now much more easily identifiable, enhancing your gameplay experience.

Join us in celebrating the start of the Steam Strategy Festival, featuring an exclusive 30% discount on bundles. Now is your chance to grab the Digs and Digs Icy bundle at this limited-time price.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34088/Digs_Bundle/

Keep digging!!