Phantom Brigade Hotfix #7

Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused splash damage weapons to convert all heat/stagger damage into concussion damage
- Fixed an issue with melee attacks applying concussion damage as stagger debuff resulting in extreme stagger damage
- Fixed all active proximity detonation projectiles (missiles/energy weapons) getting deactivated if a targeted unit executed a dash or melee attack
- Fixed concussion damage getting reduced by mechs holding heavy weapons. Concussion damage will only be reduced by the weight of mech body parts
- Fixed a rare case where locked options became clickable in overworld event UI on completion of fade in animation
- Fixed hovering over attack actions in the timeline failing to trigger target information to display in the top left corner of combat UI.
Modding
- Extended the library of 3D models available for kitbashing to allow creating new custom visuals for weapons and equipment
- Added a console command to generate documentation about available interface functions, including examples of how to write them in YAML
- Added ability to mod sprites in combat comms UI
- Mod can now trigger arbitrary overworld functions on base upgrades
- Added direct input support for modding kitbashed visuals.
- Added support for color field modification in config edit mods.
- Fixed config editing mods crashing when attempting to edit integer dictionary keys.
- Simplified config editing with support for reusing last path.
