Patch 1.3.2 is now available!
Restart your client to download the latest patch.
In Patch 1.3.2, we've included a few fixes and changes to address issues that were able to fit into this patch. Account Linking is also now available for Steam users! We're still working on some cool things for the next big update, so stay tuned for more info!
Account Linking on Steam is now enabled
- Steam users are now able to play cross-platform with all other platforms after linking with Epic Games.
- Follow instructions to link your Epic account to your Steam account here
Party Management System
- The Party Management system allows you to host and join lobbies using party codes without having to be friends on Steam or Epic.
- This feature is currently only available for Steam users and Epic Games users.
- To find this feature, navigate to the “Friends” tab
- To host a game, the host player must be in Gilly’s. Navigate to your Friends tab and click on the Party Management button at the bottom of your screen.
- Scroll to the right and select Public to generate a code to send
- Switching off of public or exiting and re-entering Gilly’s will reset this code
- To join a lobby
- Navigate to the “Friends” tab
- Set privacy settings to “Friends Only” or “Invite Only”
- Enter a provided code
- Join and have fun!
Fixes and Changes
- Addressed an issue where enemies could spawn or fall out of the map in Horde Mode
If you experience this issue, please let us know in our Discord under the Bugs thread!
- Addressed an issue where party members queueing for matchmaking would sometimes not load in, or load in as a spectator
- Fixed an issue where users could not link their accounts to Epic Games if they had unlinked after having previously been linked.
- Fixed an issue where players could sometimes lose controller input after exiting the hack terminal
- Fixed an issue Rocketeer troopers were not firing against players properly at short ranges
Rocketeer troopers should now distance themselves or engage against players properly in close-quarters
- Fixed an issue where certain cosmetics were preventing players from taking damage
- Fixed an issue where party member Steam profile avatars would sometimes not load Gilly’s
- Localization fixes
- Various Chinese, Spanish, French localization improvements and fixes
- Adjusted various UI elements and localization issues in other languages
Changed files in this update