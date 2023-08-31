Patch 1.3.2 is now available!

Restart your client to download the latest patch.

In Patch 1.3.2, we've included a few fixes and changes to address issues that were able to fit into this patch. Account Linking is also now available for Steam users! We're still working on some cool things for the next big update, so stay tuned for more info!

Account Linking on Steam is now enabled

Steam users are now able to play cross-platform with all other platforms after linking with Epic Games.

Follow instructions to link your Epic account to your Steam account here

Party Management System

The Party Management system allows you to host and join lobbies using party codes without having to be friends on Steam or Epic.

To find this feature, navigate to the “Friends” tab

To host a game, the host player must be in Gilly’s. Navigate to your Friends tab and click on the Party Management button at the bottom of your screen.

Scroll to the right and select Public to generate a code to send

Switching off of public or exiting and re-entering Gilly’s will reset this code

To join a lobby

Navigate to the “Friends” tab

Set privacy settings to “Friends Only” or “Invite Only”

Enter a provided code

Join and have fun!

