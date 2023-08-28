Maintenance Update 8/28/23

Hello all,
Change-list for regular quality of life maintenance update:
- Adjusted AI obstacles on Maginot map; should prevent Axis bots from getting trapped in their spawn near the mountain to the left of the main road
- Additional AI obstacles on Maginot map added; should prevent bots from getting spawned in an area they cannot escape from in the town
- Large internal refactor which broke apart map files and gameplay elements; this should have no visible impact on the game to the player. If you notice oddities like artillery guns/tanks/mounted MGs spawning in incorrect positions, please submit a note on the Discord's #bug channel.
- Adjusted camera collision layering; should collide less with other NPCs and reduce rapid zooming in/out when near to lots of NPCs.
More things in the works. Until next time...
Cheers,
Henry
Changed files in this update