Brass Brigade update for 28 August 2023

Maintenance Update 8/28/23

Share · View all patches · Build 12053915 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all,

Change-list for regular quality of life maintenance update:

  • Adjusted AI obstacles on Maginot map; should prevent Axis bots from getting trapped in their spawn near the mountain to the left of the main road
  • Additional AI obstacles on Maginot map added; should prevent bots from getting spawned in an area they cannot escape from in the town
  • Large internal refactor which broke apart map files and gameplay elements; this should have no visible impact on the game to the player. If you notice oddities like artillery guns/tanks/mounted MGs spawning in incorrect positions, please submit a note on the Discord's #bug channel.
  • Adjusted camera collision layering; should collide less with other NPCs and reduce rapid zooming in/out when near to lots of NPCs.

More things in the works. Until next time...

Cheers,
Henry

Changed files in this update

Brass Brigade Content Depot 1163911
  • Loading history…
Brass Brigade Developer Depot 1163912
  • Loading history…
