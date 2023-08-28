- Fixed some status/skill tooltips
- Removed event indicator from the statue in the Divine Hunt Quest.
- Fixed some spelling mistakes
- Unit information for adventurers during battle will now also show their current equipment
- When renaming a character, you will also be asked if you want to replace all occurences of the old name in the bio with the new name
Our Adventurer Guild update for 28 August 2023
Patch 0.6467
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update