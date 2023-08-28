 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 28 August 2023

Patch 0.6467

Share · View all patches · Build 12053792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some status/skill tooltips
  • Removed event indicator from the statue in the Divine Hunt Quest.
  • Fixed some spelling mistakes
  • Unit information for adventurers during battle will now also show their current equipment
  • When renaming a character, you will also be asked if you want to replace all occurences of the old name in the bio with the new name

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link