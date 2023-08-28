 Skip to content

Hadean Tactics update for 28 August 2023

Patch 1.0.09

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-- Fixed more issues caused by patch 1.0.08.

If you are on 1.0.09 and still having issues please let me know! Thanks!

