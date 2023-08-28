Public Beta Patch Notes: Aug 28th, 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes to the Beta Branch:

Pardner Status Effects:

Added a new status effect system for Pardners to help balance and add fun new interactions. These status effects are visible by particle effects directly on your Pardner character. This opens up a whole lot of creative options for various effects in the future!

Status Effects:

Tar Wall Slow : Touching a Tar Wall will slow your Pardner by 50% for 5 seconds.

: Touching a Tar Wall will slow your Pardner by 50% for 5 seconds. Scorching Sands Burn: Scorching Sands now adds a “burn” status effect to the Pardner touching the sand. This effect deals 2 damage per second, and lasts for 1.5 seconds. The status effect gets reset when touching the sand. (The previous damage was 5 per second, and jump spamming would essentially mitigate nearly all of the damage. This new status effect version will guarantee at least 3 damage every time you touch the sand, but overall the damage has been nerfed.)

Sandstorm + Scorching Sands combo ability balancing:

Sandstorm Changes:

Reduced wind push force while airborne. This should make it much easier to get off of the sand during the storm.

Scorching Sands Changes:

Time between the Worm using the ability and the sands starting to heat has been increased to 3 seconds. (was 2 seconds)

The sand must be fully red before damaging Pardners.

Camera Fixes:

There’s been annoying quirks and issues with the camera (especially the over-the-shoulder Pardner view) for a while now. Multiple camera changes are included in this patch to hopefully resolve the lingering issues.

Bug fixes:

Fixed not resetting additional zipline momentum when grabbing a wall.

Fixed issue where Pardners would occasionally stay holding onto a ladder that was moved.

Misc changes:

Reduced the intensity of the “taking damage” screen effects.

Added event feed messages for Pardners dying to Bile bomb, Scorching Sands, and Body Slam.

Lantern material is now bright and fancy

Added the new Tar Wall and Scorching Sands changes to the Guidebook

Thanks for all the great feedback on the new beta updates! It's been vital in getting the new content ready for the main branch soon!

Vyv

To Access the Beta Branch:

Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.

