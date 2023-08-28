got some helpful feedback from a polish-speaking fan and made some fixes to various typos, grammatical errors, certain sentence wordings, etc. i hope the translation's more enjoyable with these fixes and thanks for your patience as we get around to them! :)
Purrfect Apawcalypse: Love at Furst Bite update for 28 August 2023
Purrfect Apawcalypse 1: Polish Update!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
