Purrfect Apawcalypse: Love at Furst Bite update for 28 August 2023

Purrfect Apawcalypse 1: Polish Update!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

got some helpful feedback from a polish-speaking fan and made some fixes to various typos, grammatical errors, certain sentence wordings, etc. i hope the translation's more enjoyable with these fixes and thanks for your patience as we get around to them! :)

Purrfect Apawcalypse: Love at Furst Bite Content Depot 1532511
