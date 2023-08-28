Weekly Update: New Color Palette Added, Smoother Enemy / Player Collision!

This is a small but nice polish update that addresses one the major outstanding issues related to combat; enemies knocking the player around in janky ways. This was more noticeable for larger enemies before and being in large packs, but now everything will feel a lot smoother in these chaotic situations.



You are far less likely to get knocked into this pit now!

Content

Added new color palette: Sin Mortal. Similar to default colors but reversed

Balance

Bloody Palm now only triggers Blood Orbs on power strikes. This is done mostly to make it easier to control whether you want to damage yourself or not and make the effect more satisfying.

Polish

Enemies will no longer knock the player around and take you for a merry go round ride. This was done by allowing legs, arms, and weapons to pass through you. This may result in apparent clipping from some angles, but it improves the smoothness of gameplay a lot so I figure it’s worth it.

The app will run in the background when minimized while doing any kind of loading (switches to suspending in background after loading is done)

Don’t allow pressing quest objective floor plates in the middle of another floor plate event (caused that objective event to be lost)

Added a directional indicator for the last boss’ homing skulls

Bug Fixes

Renamed perfect parry quest objective to simply parry like other references

Fixed missing collision on some rocks in the starting area that allowed doing the dungeon area repeatedly

Fixed bug with fractured limbs where enemies gained way too much health

Fixed bug where player could get stuck in attack hold animation (hopefully)

Fixed bug where mousing over level blocks on the progress screen would change the icon or show the wrong tooltip sometimes

Mortal Sin is nearly at 500 reviews. If you enjoy the game and haven't reviewed yet, I'd greatly appreciate if you can take a moment to do so, it helps me out a lot! Thank you all for the support, and I'm excited to share the next major update in the not so distant future.

-Nikola