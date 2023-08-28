 Skip to content

Escape From Mandrillia update for 28 August 2023

0.0.19.2: EXTRA VENTS AT THE EXIT + ELEVATOR BALANCING

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Still working at the anti-climactic issues that can arise at the end of many matches.

This update adds 2 extra vents at the exit, making the elevator wait a bit less of a choke point.

The elevator takes now 70 seconds instead of 60 to arrive.

And there's a new spawn point for weapons on the elevator itself (right now only used for Survivor Loot style, to help the VR player clear out the elevator for potential camping Mandrillians)

Finally, tweaked some values regarding Mandrillian's character collisions between both the environment and the VR player.

