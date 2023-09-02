 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Big Byz Wars update for 2 September 2023

Game version 1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12053283 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Features and Changes:
  • Added localization to 5 languages: Ukrainian, Espanol, French, Russian, and Deutch (failed to add Simplified Chineses due to some weird Unreal Engine bug);
  • Added 'Disclaimer' for localization ("... translations in this game have been generated using automated translation tools");
  • Changed font to one that is compatible with 'Cyrillic' alphabet;
  • Added UI for selecting localization in 2 places: main menu and game pause menu;
  • Added game logic (save load localization selected by the user);
  • Added the rest (~7k symbols) of voice-over for endings;
  • There are a few minor changes in levels;

Thank you for your continued support!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1629131 Depot 1629131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link