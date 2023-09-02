Game version 1.0

New Features and Changes:
- Added localization to 5 languages: Ukrainian, Espanol, French, Russian, and Deutch (failed to add Simplified Chineses due to some weird Unreal Engine bug);
- Added 'Disclaimer' for localization ("... translations in this game have been generated using automated translation tools");
- Changed font to one that is compatible with 'Cyrillic' alphabet;
- Added UI for selecting localization in 2 places: main menu and game pause menu;
- Added game logic (save load localization selected by the user);
- Added the rest (~7k symbols) of voice-over for endings;
- There are a few minor changes in levels;
Thank you for your continued support!
Changed files in this update