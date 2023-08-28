Card Craft
Early Access Update v0.6.2
ACHIEVEMENTS
Card Craft has 27 Steam achievements now! More to come in future updates.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Reduced the overall randomness in relics effects.
- Redesigned several Hero Powers to have no randomness. Most notably the two of the starter heroes had powers that randomly applied neutral/negative effects of positive effect to every number and this was not a satisfying player experience.
- After beating the first boss you get a relic immediately and get relics normally for the rest of the run.
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Augment menu in the start screen where you can change or undo augments.
- The tutorial now waits for actions to finish before advancing.
- Tooltips for tile cards.
- Added graphic to wall tiles.
- Hero powers don’t cost you a charge if they wouldn’t do anything.
- Cards you can’t buy are grayed out.
- Automatically take players to the perk menu after their first run.
BUG FIXES
- Various tooltips used to remain sometimes after the end of a match.
- Brew Potion never used to grant potions with symbols. Plus the wording for this hero power was improved.
- Potion relic triggers weren’t working for hero power potions.
- Walls were counting as enemy cards for certain relic conditions.
- Various small fixes.
