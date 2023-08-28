 Skip to content

Card Craft update for 28 August 2023

Update v0.6.2

Build 12053282

Card Craft

Early Access Update v0.6.2

ACHIEVEMENTS

Card Craft has 27 Steam achievements now! More to come in future updates.

BALANCE CHANGES
  • Reduced the overall randomness in relics effects.
  • Redesigned several Hero Powers to have no randomness. Most notably the two of the starter heroes had powers that randomly applied neutral/negative effects of positive effect to every number and this was not a satisfying player experience.
  • After beating the first boss you get a relic immediately and get relics normally for the rest of the run.
QUALITY OF LIFE
  • Augment menu in the start screen where you can change or undo augments.
  • The tutorial now waits for actions to finish before advancing.
  • Tooltips for tile cards.
  • Added graphic to wall tiles.
  • Hero powers don’t cost you a charge if they wouldn’t do anything.
  • Cards you can’t buy are grayed out.
  • Automatically take players to the perk menu after their first run.
BUG FIXES
  • Various tooltips used to remain sometimes after the end of a match.
  • Brew Potion never used to grant potions with symbols. Plus the wording for this hero power was improved.
  • Potion relic triggers weren’t working for hero power potions.
  • Walls were counting as enemy cards for certain relic conditions.
  • Various small fixes.

