Changes to mod support, and one of our Artists made a game: Age of Tribulation

Two items today, one for everyone in the community, and one for modders.

Firstly, for everyone:

Contributing artist Brad, from Apostle Games, is soon releasing a new Dark Fantasy party-based RPG. Check it out here, to get your next fix of grim darkness:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2575780/Age_of_Tribulation/

Secondly, for modders:

Following discussions, I've decided to keep the game in Unity's development mode forever, but employ a hack to remove the "development mode" watermark from the bottom right. What this means is the read console error text will be there to make debugging easier.

If you are using Harmony to make mods, this also means the underlying code won't change too much (there were major changes in the underlying bytecode which changing from development mode to normal mode introduced).

The only downside is lower performance, now that the watermark is gone, which hopefully isn't too major a concern. The upside is easier mod compatibility from earlier builds and we won't lose the debug console.

A few bugfixes and minor gameplay/UI changes are also bundled into this update.

In detail:

Gameplay:

-Heroes with shadow have reduced (to 0 at 100%) motivation to guard the Chosen One

-Insane rulers should no longer declare war on tiny or non-existant nations (those holding fewer than 3 locations in the previous turn)

Other:

-Added size and order toggles to turn log

Bugfixes:

-Fixed text when Elves join The Dark Empire to stop saying they joined The Alliance

-Dark Elves will no longer have a "dark elven skirmishing" motivation towards insects, neutral evil creatures or player controlled agents

-Fixed Changeling menace gain