New Items on Sale!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Check out the latest items on sale in Inkbound's Cosmetic Shop!

Grub-Tooth Hammer



Was 700 now 500 Shinies

Eastern Kingdom Set



~~Was 1250, ~~now 1000 Shinies

Troll



Was 300, now 200 Shinies

Drink animation



Was 150, now 50 Shinies

Glitter Trail Effect



Was 700, now 350 Shinies

Yeet it animation



Was 300, now 150 Shinies



Share a screenshot of you and your new item [here!](discord.gg/inkbound) And, as always, thank you so much for your support.

See you in the Atheneum!

Cami

Community Manager at Shiny Shoe