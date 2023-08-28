 Skip to content

Inkbound update for 28 August 2023

New Items on Sale!

Check out the latest items on sale in Inkbound's Cosmetic Shop!

Grub-Tooth Hammer


Was 700 now 500 Shinies

Eastern Kingdom Set


~~Was 1250, ~~now 1000 Shinies

Troll


Was 300, now 200 Shinies

Drink animation


Was 150, now 50 Shinies

Glitter Trail Effect


Was 700, now 350 Shinies

Yeet it animation


Was 300, now 150 Shinies

Share a screenshot of you and your new item [here!](discord.gg/inkbound) And, as always, thank you so much for your support.

See you in the Atheneum!
Cami
Community Manager at Shiny Shoe

