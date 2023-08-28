New Items on Sale!

Check out the latest items on sale in Inkbound's Cosmetic Shop!
Grub-Tooth Hammer
Was 700 now 500 Shinies
Eastern Kingdom Set
~~Was 1250, ~~now 1000 Shinies
Troll
Was 300, now 200 Shinies
Drink animation
Was 150, now 50 Shinies
Glitter Trail Effect
Was 700, now 350 Shinies
Yeet it animation
Was 300, now 150 Shinies
Share a screenshot of you and your new item [here!](discord.gg/inkbound) And, as always, thank you so much for your support.
See you in the Atheneum!
Cami
Community Manager at Shiny Shoe
