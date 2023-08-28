v2.27 Eagleton Springs

Share · View all patches · Build 12053146 · Last edited 29 August 2023 – 00:33:45 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Eagleton Springs

Explore the rural town of Eagleton Springs! The 10th map location of Goose Goose Duck!

Features:

Sewer System - Explore the underbelly of Eagleton Springs, but be careful you may cross paths with dangerous birds.

Arcade Mini-games - play the classics such as "Mad Quacks".

Deadly Traffic - Look both ways before crossing the streets!

New Death Stingers - new ways to meet your untimely end.

Phone System - grab the phone and talk to friends on the line!

Rejuvenation Pod - wears off the effects caused by some other roles.

Sabotages - Unlike previous maps, these effects can be stacked on one another:

New Cosmetic Packs Available







New Achievements

New Achievements

Lots of new achievements to unlock! These ones won't be so easy.



Pelican and Falcon Available on ALL Maps!

That's right Pelican and Falcon are available on all maps! However, they will be unable to appear in the same game.

If there is a Pelican, No Falcon as well as No Vulture.

If there is a Falcon, No Pelican.

If there is a Vulture, No Pelican.

Paired Roles (Lovers, Hitman/Bodyguard) now available in Draft

Lovers, Hitman, and Bodyguard now available in Draft Mode!

If Lovers are selected, hitman/bodyguard are no longer an option.

If hitman/bodyguard are selected, lovers are no longer an option.

If a paired role is selected but no one selects to be the other member of the pair, last player in draft is assigned as the other member.

PATCH NOTES

Text Chat

Update: Text Chat UI.

Classic/Draft Game mode

Fix: Assassin can now kill "random" selected roles. During the drafting phase, as players select the random option they will appear on the Assassin's Hit List.

Fix: Drafting Information panel - as roles are selected they will appear on the information panel as they are selected.

Fix: Corruption Roles are only available in Corruption Game Mode!

Fix: Preacher unable to use ability on Ducks nor Mimic.

Tastes Like Chicken

Fix: Undertaker is no longer able to drag bodies out of bounds (causing players to respawn out of bounds)

Fix: Chickens Revive button position changed to better location [Mobile Only].

Task Race

Fix: When task race unavailable, no longer able to filter available rooms by Task Race game mode

Tutorial

Fix: No longer able to lock yourself in vent by entering too soon.

Other