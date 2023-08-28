v2.27 Eagleton Springs

Welcome to Eagleton Springs
Explore the rural town of Eagleton Springs! The 10th map location of Goose Goose Duck!
Features:
- Sewer System - Explore the underbelly of Eagleton Springs, but be careful you may cross paths with dangerous birds.
- Arcade Mini-games - play the classics such as "Mad Quacks".
- Deadly Traffic - Look both ways before crossing the streets!
- New Death Stingers - new ways to meet your untimely end.
- Phone System - grab the phone and talk to friends on the line!
- Rejuvenation Pod - wears off the effects caused by some other roles.
- Sabotages - Unlike previous maps, these effects can be stacked on one another:
[table]
[tr]
[th]Sabotage[/th]
[th]Description[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Doors[/td]
[td]intermittently closes random doors[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Rejuvenation Pod[/td]
[td]Disables the Rejuvenation pod[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Lights[/td]
[td]Intermittently turns off indoor lights[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Infection[/td]
[td]Infects an area[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Phones[/td]
[td]Disable to the telephones[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]School Bus[/td]
[td]Intermittently call a deadly school bus[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
New Cosmetic Packs Available
New Achievements
Lots of new achievements to unlock! These ones won't be so easy.
Classic/Draft Update
Pelican and Falcon Available on ALL Maps!
That's right Pelican and Falcon are available on all maps! However, they will be unable to appear in the same game.
- If there is a Pelican, No Falcon as well as No Vulture.
- If there is a Falcon, No Pelican.
- If there is a Vulture, No Pelican.
Paired Roles (Lovers, Hitman/Bodyguard) now available in Draft
Lovers, Hitman, and Bodyguard now available in Draft Mode!
- If Lovers are selected, hitman/bodyguard are no longer an option.
- If hitman/bodyguard are selected, lovers are no longer an option.
- If a paired role is selected but no one selects to be the other member of the pair, last player in draft is assigned as the other member.
PATCH NOTES
Text Chat
- Update: Text Chat UI.
Classic/Draft Game mode
- Fix: Assassin can now kill "random" selected roles. During the drafting phase, as players select the random option they will appear on the Assassin's Hit List.
- Fix: Drafting Information panel - as roles are selected they will appear on the information panel as they are selected.
- Fix: Corruption Roles are only available in Corruption Game Mode!
- Fix: Preacher unable to use ability on Ducks nor Mimic.
Tastes Like Chicken
- Fix: Undertaker is no longer able to drag bodies out of bounds (causing players to respawn out of bounds)
- Fix: Chickens Revive button position changed to better location [Mobile Only].
Task Race
- Fix: When task race unavailable, no longer able to filter available rooms by Task Race game mode
Tutorial
- Fix: No longer able to lock yourself in vent by entering too soon.
Other
- Other various bug fixes and optimizations
