 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kentucky Route Zero update for 28 August 2023

Fixes for Windows 7 and 8

Share · View all patches · Build 12053059 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes an issue on Windows 7 and 8 that could cause a crash, black screen, or a missing cursor. Stay strong, paleo-computers! Your refusal to upgrade in the face of planned obsolescence is an inspiration to us all.

Changed files in this update

KRZ Windows Depot 231203
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link