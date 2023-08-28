This patch fixes an issue on Windows 7 and 8 that could cause a crash, black screen, or a missing cursor. Stay strong, paleo-computers! Your refusal to upgrade in the face of planned obsolescence is an inspiration to us all.
Kentucky Route Zero update for 28 August 2023
Fixes for Windows 7 and 8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
KRZ Windows Depot 231203
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update