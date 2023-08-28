Version 1.04

We have posted a second update to the game today as we realised there were a few issues in some of the games many routes, this update fixes those issues and affects some other changes including:

Fixed some more grammar and spelling mistakes in the script.

Fixed Gemma's route, so that she becomes available to phone after meeting her at the park. (you will need to replay the park meeting in a new playthrough to receive her number and progress the route).

Adjusted the dialogue when first arriving at the Cafe on various days to reduce repetition.

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:

https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH