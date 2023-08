Share · View all patches · Build 12052746 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 20:39:13 UTC by Wendy

MATERIALS

Added plain ice and a fun water on wall sand. Removed empty from default key bindings, so don't forget the quick key E for that.

CHANGES

Slight Increase in pressure force to push liquid types a bit further apart

BUGS

Fixed default map (new map) not loading graviton image