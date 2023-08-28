Fixed a bug that sometimes could not play "Windfall" after "Distrortion" even if it fulfill the condition.
Fixed a bug that "Copy" sometimes doesn't copy "Distortion" correctly.
Puzzline update for 28 August 2023
V1.7.3: Mini Update
