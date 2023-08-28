 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzline update for 28 August 2023

V1.7.3: Mini Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12052663 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that sometimes could not play "Windfall" after "Distrortion" even if it fulfill the condition.
Fixed a bug that "Copy" sometimes doesn't copy "Distortion" correctly.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088671 Depot 2088671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2088672 Depot 2088672
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link