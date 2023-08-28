Swirl Watch Version 1.115 (Resistance Supplies)

-Skiff HAPS and Skiff RD now look a bit more distinct.
-Skiff RD now has a secondary critical hit zone (engine).
-Some shield items rebalanced.
-Enemy AoE shots are now very safe and can't hurt enemies anymore.
-Box interdictors are now hack immune.
-Fixed donated item never resetting.
-Fixed a problem with AROD TURRET not calculating shot speed correctly.
-Fixed a couple circumstance in which depleted gadgets could be removed during simulations, leading to them not being reset correctly if simulations reset.
-Fixed some bad fence post positioning in zone 4.
-Fixed idle comms not being affected by comms blackout.
-Fixed sat-scan investigate comms playing repeatedly (?).
-Fixed missing help comms on Floatsam.
-Fixed some item texts.
-Skiff RD now has a secondary critical hit zone (engine).
