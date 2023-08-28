 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

D100 Dungeon update for 28 August 2023

Updated to V3.56

Share · View all patches · Build 12052619 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

The last row of the equipment table could never be selected.

Correct a crash in Dragon Armour dealing with the mould in area 11.

Changed files in this update

D100 Dungeon Depot 1384792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link