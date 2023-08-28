Patch R.1.0.26 - 8/28/2023
Improvements
• Server stability improvements.
• Bug fixes and stability improvements.
• Performance improvements for users who are playing on quality level 0.
• Quality slider default set to 3 for new users. If you are suffering crashes or low FPS, try adjusting the quality slider downward.
Localization
• Further improvements to localization text.
• Fixed an issue where in Russian and Chinese, the Steam achievement popup would sometimes not show the correct achievement text.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed an issue that didn't allow long names to be put into the Refer-A-Friend form.
Changed files in this update