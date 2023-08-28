Hello, stalkers! We have a new update for you, version 1.00.22.

What's new:

☢️ Added the achievement "Dove of Peace!"

☢️ Added the achievement "Forward Only!"

☢️ Added a seated gameplay mode. It can be activated in the main menu or in the stalker's PDA.

☢️ Introduced a sharp player turn mode. Now you can choose between smooth and sharp turning. Activation is available in the main menu or in the stalker's PDA.

☢️ Added a gravity mode for lifting objects. Unlike the standard mode, you'll see a red line on the item you want to pick up. This mode can also be activated in the main menu or in the stalker's PDA.

☢️ Introduced a helmet calibration feature in case the VR helmet tracking is malfunctioning. Activation is only available in the stalker's PDA.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 Some locations have been revisited and refined.

🔸 In the PDA, when saving or deleting, the game will now ask for your confirmation due to past incidents where players accidentally deleted or loaded saved progress.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone, just like our lives, is constantly changing, and every venture into it is a new challenge. Stay alert and cautious. Good luck! There are many more exciting things ahead!