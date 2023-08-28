Summer Continues with a Fishing Trip!



Enjoy a refreshing trip to the nature in a rerun of the Master Anglers event! Now live for 2 weeks, until September 11!

This summer event has no new rewards and lets people who previously missed or didn't finish the event to collect the prizes again. Instead, all players receive 4 Arcade Tokens and not the usual 3 during the event for more pet goodness.

New Bonus Event Rotation

A permanent new Bonus Event rotation has been added to the game!

Every two weeks will see a 3 day bonus event, starting on Tuesday or Friday in turn! These bonus events can overlap with other active events.

List of rotating bonus events:

2x EXP

All Units

All Fields

Double Drop

Double Stars (new event)

The rotation will start with a Double EXP event on September 1st!

Balance

Mimyuu (Jailbird) HP lowered to 4 (down from 5).

Mimyuu (Jailbird)'s Attacker rank has been reduced from A to B in Co-op.

Mimyuu (Jailbird)'s Guardian rank has been reduced from B to C in Co-op.

Mimyuu (Jailbird)'s Avenger rank has been reduced from A to C in Co-op.

Dev note: the monstrous strength of Mimyuu required Sora to call in reinforcements to stop her escape. A frantic chase ensued, exhausting Mimyuu's reserves of liberated snacks, and necessitating more frequent returns to her secret base to restock. These trips are expected to slow down her escape attempts in the future.

Added a Co-op variation of Forced Revival: Point cost 5, Max 1. Restores all KO'd units to half HP, rounded up (instead of to 1).

This change is expected to make Forced Revival less one dimensional in Co-op, where it was unduly strong against some bosses and mostly useless outside of them. It is now also a powerful support tool to keep your party alive on harder difficulties.

Other Changes in version 3.13.3

Removed DLC check for unlocking Halena & Cook earmuffs.

All Fields event now applies in single player as well.

Fixed Swimming Coach's attempted sabotage (Swimming Coach plate border covering other players' co-op roles on CPU customization screen).

Fixed CPUs being able to deck multiple copies of Max 1 cards.

Made consistency fixes to the following card & unit descriptions to make their effect more accurate and easier to understand: Big Poppo, Highway Robbery, From the Abyss, Chaos Poppo, From the Chaotic Abyss, Krilalaris (Pajamas).

Fixed performance issue when changing cosmetics at the deck selection screen.

Changed the internal logic of mixer randomization (no noticeable effect to players apart from mixers resetting upon update).

Disabled costume display for other players on the CPU selection screen..

On team mini-preview under the Customize-CPU option, mini-preview now updates face coordinates correctly when selecting a character through Random.

Enjoy catching the big one!