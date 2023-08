Share · View all patches · Build 12052211 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

There are 4 new songs that randomly play in the hangar while selecting or upgrading your ship.

There is a small fix to ship textures to the Singularity Turret.

Fixed an issue that could cause performance loss or even a crash when a ship with beam weapons was destroyed.