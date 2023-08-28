 Skip to content

Aggregator Elevator System update for 28 August 2023

Quick Hotfix #3 (Windows Only)

Share · View all patches · Build 12052178

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the clunky nature of the undo button. Now the undo will work as intended.
  • Fixed a logical mistake where the absorber block doesn't absorb in the value of a counter block altered by an equalizer.

Changed files in this update

