Quick Hotfix #3 (Windows Only)

- Fixed the clunky nature of the undo button. Now the undo will work as intended.
- Fixed a logical mistake where the absorber block doesn't absorb in the value of a counter block altered by an equalizer.
Aggregator Elevator System update for 28 August 2023
Quick Hotfix #3
