- Fixed an issue that caused Herbalist items to not update correctly in the run stats screen.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the new skills from being saved in the game's data.
- Fixed a bug that crashed the game when trying to open the herbalist stock list in th Sanctum.
- Various small visual fixes and tweaks
Spiritfall update for 28 August 2023
Version 0.9.13 - Hotfix
