Spiritfall update for 28 August 2023

Version 0.9.13 - Hotfix

Version 0.9.13 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that caused Herbalist items to not update correctly in the run stats screen.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the new skills from being saved in the game's data.
  • Fixed a bug that crashed the game when trying to open the herbalist stock list in th Sanctum.
  • Various small visual fixes and tweaks

Changed files in this update

