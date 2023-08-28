 Skip to content

The Rewind Factory update for 28 August 2023

The Rewind Factory Hotfix V1.0.4

Last edited by Wendy

  • When rewinding, the timer now has a bit of randomness to it. On average you lose about 500ms when rewinding 10s.
  • Added a new voiceline to Chamber 2 explaining the above change about the timer.
  • Added a help command to the terminal/computer.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the stamina bar to disappear even if you didn't have full stamina.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the moving chamber parts in Chamber 24 to stack up when you rewind.
  • The game now checks in the menu whether or not the in-game statistics match with those from Steam. If not then it tries to update the ones from Steam.
  • Changed the maximum amount that statistics in Steam can update at once to prevent bugs with achievements that rely on statistics (e.g. Swimming Champion).

