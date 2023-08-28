The Rewind Factory Hotfix V1.0.4

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Patchnotes
- When rewinding, the timer now has a bit of randomness to it. On average you lose about 500ms when rewinding 10s.
- Added a new voiceline to Chamber 2 explaining the above change about the timer.
- Added a help command to the terminal/computer.
- Fixed a bug that caused the stamina bar to disappear even if you didn't have full stamina.
- Fixed a bug that caused the moving chamber parts in Chamber 24 to stack up when you rewind.
- The game now checks in the menu whether or not the in-game statistics match with those from Steam. If not then it tries to update the ones from Steam.
- Changed the maximum amount that statistics in Steam can update at once to prevent bugs with achievements that rely on statistics (e.g. Swimming Champion).
Changed files in this update