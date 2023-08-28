Update 1.1.1 - Please read

Hello,

A new version is available (v1.1.1). The most important change is the difficulty level, the default is EASY, it is more like exploration mode, combat is simple. You can change the game level in the menu at any time (EASY -> MEDIUM -> NIGHTMARE).

Added version to the main menu.

Added "Difficulty Level" option. Default gameplay is set to EASY, even if loading a save game from before the update. The player can change the difficulty level at any point during the game.

EASY - If someone prefers to explore more than fight, this mode is ideal. Enemies are weak, drop items more frequently, axe deals 2-3 damage + increased range, pistol has 2 shots, shotgun has 1 shot (if fired up close). Player moves and runs faster, even when injured, the bosses are easy to defeat.

MEDIUM - Slightly more challenging, there might be fewer items, fights aren't hard, but they're not easy either. The Player moves slightly faster normally and when injured.

NIGHTMARE - Unchanged, few items are available, survival is near impossible (unless you played Quake 2 in 1999), real boss fight.

Added "Show always HP" option (health will always be visible).

Enemies now drop items more frequently (except for Nightmare mode).

Localization improvements for all languages (95). E.g., game-saving messages ("Saving...") etc.

Graphic improvements (textures, some 3D models).

Performance optimizations.

Fixes to prevent players from getting stuck in certain areas.

Gamepad adjustments.

Fixes for certain options.

AI and enemy adjustments.

Fixes for bosses (hanging torture cage, bug with doors).

Music fixes (boss etc.).

Minor tweaks to the intro.

Fixes for certain in-game objects

Voice-over fixes for various languages (Polish, English, French, Chinese, etc.).

Lighting/lamp fixes in certain places, e.g., room with wind blowing.

Blood is more visible.

Removed unnecessary code (debug, etc.).

Other minor fixes.

Update for Windows 32 and 64 bits, Linux 64 bits, and Mac 64 bits.

Thanks for your feedback, suggestions, etc.