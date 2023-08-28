Version 1.03

Today we have posted our latest update to Maid Cafe, this one resolves all newly reported bugs and issues with the game including:
- A variety of grammar and spelling mistakes still in the game.
- An error in our coding that prevented some dessert levels from being saved at the end of a game.
- A set of missing GhostGirl images in the Gallery
- The Abigail Maid Love Illustrations now appear in the Gallery
If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:
https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH
Changed files in this update