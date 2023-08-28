 Skip to content

Maid Cafe update for 28 August 2023

Version 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12051951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today we have posted our latest update to Maid Cafe, this one resolves all newly reported bugs and issues with the game including:

  • A variety of grammar and spelling mistakes still in the game.
  • An error in our coding that prevented some dessert levels from being saved at the end of a game.
  • A set of missing GhostGirl images in the Gallery
  • The Abigail Maid Love Illustrations now appear in the Gallery

If you want to you can report any remaining errors, grammar issues or bugs on our discord server:
https://discord.gg/8gTqqF6SvH

Changed files in this update

