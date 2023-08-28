Beta v3.0.0 & Steam Strategy Fest!

Hey everyone, got a couple of news items to share:

First off, a playable Beta for upcoming release v3.0.0 is available to playtest!

This is a huge update that includes a rework of every single card in the game, new cards, new Legends, new enemy decks, new Stats system, and more. I plan to release it to everyone during the Strategy Fest, but I want the Beta to get a little bit more testing before that happens. Since I'm a solo developer, it helps to get some extra eyes on a release before I make it live to the public, so all (or at least, most) of those pesky bugs can be put down. Fair warning: there will be a number of bugs and balance issues. I'm actively working on fixing them, but any additional help finding issues is deeply appreciated.

If you don't know how to access a beta on Steam: right-click on the game, go to "Properties", then "Betas", and then select "testing" from the list of branches/betas to play. That will allow you to launch the game with the correct version. You'll know it worked because the title of the game in your steam library will look like "DINO MERCS [testing]".

If you do any play-testing, thank you! It means a lot to me. Please feel free to report any bugs, balance issues, and any feedback you have here on Steam (discussions or on this post), or even better, join the discord server! (a link can be found on the Start screen of the game)

Second, DINO MERCS is a part of Steam's Strategy Fest, as mentioned above. It's 25% off too!

That's it for now. I'll have a lot more to share when I do the full release of v3.0.0.