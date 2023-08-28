Hello everyone, we've addressed nearly all the bugs reported over the weekend. Thank you for bringing them to our attention, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Here's the list of fixes:
Bug Fixes
- Trinkets disappearing when merchant is visited -> fixed
- Trinkets replaced when a new one is obtained if it was equiped -> fixed
- Tooltips and info on buffs/debuffs in combat now properly shows.
- Heritage tooltips and info now properly shows.
- Fixed issue with some Heritage points were not clickable to buy
- Act4 Soft-lock issue with Cornelius -> Fixed issue where his corpse was still interactable, Fixed his reseting endless cycle bug.
- Act4 fixed to no longer providing rewards, this was not intended.
- New Enemy Acsendant attack skill now properly works. He now gains +1 attack count every turn, it was +1 attack damage every turn.
- Infinity mode New game button didn't work if there was a continue(previous saved game) available -> fixed
- Max skill slots in combat UI was going over trinket slots if it reached 11 slots -> fixed
- When Mastery perk is chosen, it doesn't show in character screen panel as an available new slot -> fixed
- Radiance 13 did not work if it was obtained automatically after beating radiance 12 in the UI. It only worked if players manually chose the difficulty -> fixed
- UI Bug, When mastery is added, it doesn't show on character info screen as a new slot -> fixed
- "Setback" skill critical damage bonus was reseting every fight, it now works permanantly as intended.
- "Cunning" wasn't replaced by "Critical Damage Increase" on the new UI -> fixed
- Character stats in combat UI tooltip/info has been fixed
- New Loading screen has been added.
