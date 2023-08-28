Patch Note v.0842&3 You can now craft Runes in the Signs menu

Change List:
- Runes can now be crafted in Sign, you need to unlock it first, the currency can be gained through dismantling runes.
- Slightly increased the icon in the Realms, to be seen more clearly.
- Followers with 0 HP will no longer show up in your deck;
- Snap Rune will now apply "Blunt" every time you are attacked, instead of blocking successfully.
Fix List:
- Fixed Live Shield and Super Hot, they should both be working now.
- Fixed an issue where your cards damage are not properly updated when drawn mid round.
- Fixed an issue where Ember has less HP than her peers;
- Fixed some text displaying issue;
- Fixed some crashes and save loading issue.
Thanks for the feedback!
Changed files in this update