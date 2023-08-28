 Skip to content

Rune Gate update for 28 August 2023

Patch Note v.0842&3 You can now craft Runes in the Signs menu

Change List:

  1. Runes can now be crafted in Sign, you need to unlock it first, the currency can be gained through dismantling runes.
  2. Slightly increased the icon in the Realms, to be seen more clearly.
  3. Followers with 0 HP will no longer show up in your deck;
  4. Snap Rune will now apply "Blunt" every time you are attacked, instead of blocking successfully.

Fix List:

  1. Fixed Live Shield and Super Hot, they should both be working now.
  2. Fixed an issue where your cards damage are not properly updated when drawn mid round.
  3. Fixed an issue where Ember has less HP than her peers;
  4. Fixed some text displaying issue;
  5. Fixed some crashes and save loading issue.

Thanks for the feedback!

