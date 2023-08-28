Attention: Multiplayer Network Maintenance!

Greetings, Warriors!

We would like to take a moment and address the state of the multiplayer experience in the game and share some important notes about upcoming maintenance.

As you may already be aware, the multiplayer functionality in BR:ZE relies on P2P (Peer to Peer) Network technology, operating within the Steam service environment. We're committed to delivering a smooth and enjoyable multiplayer experience, but we recognize that some of you have been experiencing issues such as mid-game desynchronization errors, crashes, deadhangs and various lobby problems.

We want you to know that we're fully aware of these challenges and are actively working to improve the overall stability and performance of our multiplayer system. Our small team is dedicated to finding solutions that will enhance your multiplayer experience and provide a more seamless gameplay environment.

We are about to take a deep dive into this. In the coming days, you may notice some adjustments and changes to the network functionality as we work tirelessly to address these issues. These changes are aimed at creating a more stable and reliable multiplayer experience for everyone. However, it's important to note that as we tinker with the network, there might be instances of unusually unstable connectivity during this transition period.

We understand that your time is valuable, and we greatly appreciate your patience and support as we work through these improvements. So far, your feedback and reports have been instrumental in guiding our efforts, and we're committed to keeping you informed about our progress.

Please keep an eye on our official communication channels, including our Steam discussions and our official Discord server, for updates and announcements related to these network changes. Your engagement and involvement are incredibly valuable to us as we continue to refine the multiplayer experience.

Stay tuned for more updates, and as always, feel free to reach out to us with any questions, concerns, or feedback. ːlunar2020halodragonː

Battle Realms Discord:

Join the official server for the game, the universe, and the community if you haven't. Discord has proven to be a very helpful and fun program to use for us (as developers), so we're quite keen on maintaining our server.

Populated by more than 4000 warriors, it is a solid communication bridge between us and all of you.

If you're having issues, planning to report a bug, or just want to learn something new about the game and communicate with other fans or even developers -- we'd like to see you there, come around!

Battle Realms Fundraiser:

[Help Fund Battle Realms! by Ed Del Castillo](bit.ly/3S2fB1d).

Follow Battle Realms: