Update to version 1.2.0

Thank you for playing Little Hearts or viewing the information with interest.

We are pleased to inform you that this update is to 1.2.0.

This update includes an update to the game.ini file. Basically, if you have not configured the file from your local files, there is no need to be concerned, but if you have made changes to the file, please reconfirm the contents.

The title screen image has been replaced with a new one.

Added many conversations at the start of the battle.

Added a number of conversations between the boss characters on each map and the two main characters when they first engage in battle.

Basically, conversations are now held between the named characters and the two main characters.

In addition, there are also conversations between some of the other characters.

Other fixes

At the start of the extra mode, there was a text stating that there was a high difficulty ver MAP.

This text was left over from the beta version and is no longer playable.

First, we continue to work on the English version from before.

For this one, we have finished the translation of the main story and are in the process of starting the conversations at the bases and so on.

Although this is a machine translation, we will try to make it as accurate as possible by re-translating and so on.

We will try our best to avoid outputting text that is obviously abnormal.

Other

We would like to add and correct the fact that the battle backgrounds in some maps are not appropriate for the situation (e.g., a snowy mountain with a green floor and a mountain background).

We will be waiting for the above mentioned extra mode high difficulty vermap, but it is not impossible to release it immediately if it is the high difficulty vermap of chapter 5 that existed in the beta. It is not impossible to release it immediately if it is a high difficulty Ver.

In addition, the high-difficulty MAP here has been cleared. The high difficulty MAP will not affect clear points, and will have no more meaning than that only those who really want to do it can do it.

The following are some of the updates that we are planning for the future.

Thank you for your continued support of Little Hearts.